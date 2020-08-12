EDMONTON -- The Edmonton region picked up 10-15 mm of rain last night and this morning with the showers and thunderstorms that rolled through.

A few showers in the area this morning should push out by mid to late morning and we'll get some clearing.

Sunny, breezy and a high of 18 or 19 this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across northern AB today (especially the NE).

Thursday's probably a wet day across the north too.

In the Edmonton region and areas south to Red Deer, there's a slight risk of seeing a brief, scattered shower late in the day today.

But most of this afternoon and the next few days should be dry.

Temperatures climb back into the low 20s Thu/Fri and then a warming trend kicks in through the weekend.

Low to mid 20s for Saturday and mid to upper 20s Sunday.

Those warmer temperatures will stick around all of next week as we get another stretch of summer heat.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers this morning.

Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon. Risk of a brief, scattered shower.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40

High: 18

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Wind: W 20 gusting to 40

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26