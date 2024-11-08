EDMONTON
    • Thursday saw record-setting temperatures across northern Alberta

    A dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Thursday.

    The city of Edmonton's main Blatchford weather station set a record for the warmest low: 5.2 C beats the previous record of 4.4 C from 1905.

    But, the daytime high of 14.3 C was just short of the record high of 15.0 C from 1949.

    Here's the official list from Environment and Climate Change Canada of places that DID set record highs on Nov. 7, 2024:

     

    Edmonton International Airport area

    • New record of 13.9 C
    • Old record of 12.9 C set in 2015
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1959

    Barrhead area

    • New record of 14.6 C
    • Old record of 14.4 C set in 1917
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

    Cold Lake area

    • New record of 10.4 C
    • Old record of 9.9 C set in 1978
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

    Elk Island National Park area

    • New record of 12.9 C
    • Old record of 11.7 C set in 1978
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

    Hendrickson Creek area

    • New record of 14.6 C
    • Old record of 11.7 C set in 2016
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1995

    Lac La Biche area

    • New record of 13.1 C
    • Old record of 11.1 C set in 1978
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1944

    Lloydminster area

    • New record of 11.4 C
    • Old record of 10.6 C set in 1954
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

    Red Earth Creek area

    • New record of 11.6 C
    • Old record of 10.8 C set in 2016
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1994

    Slave Lake area

    • New record of 14.5 C
    • Old record of 11.5 C set in 1978
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1922

    Stony Plain area

    • New record of 13.7 C
    • Old record of 12.7 C set in 2015
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

    Vegreville area

    • New record of 13.6 C
    • Old record of 11.1 C set in 2015
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

    Wainwright area

    • New record of 14.0 C
    • Old record of 13.0 C set in 1999
    • Records in this area have been kept since 1966 

