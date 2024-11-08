Thursday saw record-setting temperatures across northern Alberta

A dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Thursday.

The city of Edmonton's main Blatchford weather station set a record for the warmest low: 5.2 C beats the previous record of 4.4 C from 1905.

But, the daytime high of 14.3 C was just short of the record high of 15.0 C from 1949.

Here's the official list from Environment and Climate Change Canada of places that DID set record highs on Nov. 7, 2024:

Edmonton International Airport area

New record of 13.9 C

Old record of 12.9 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Barrhead area

New record of 14.6 C

Old record of 14.4 C set in 1917

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Cold Lake area

New record of 10.4 C

Old record of 9.9 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Elk Island National Park area

New record of 12.9 C

Old record of 11.7 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of 14.6 C

Old record of 11.7 C set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Lac La Biche area

New record of 13.1 C

Old record of 11.1 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lloydminster area

New record of 11.4 C

Old record of 10.6 C set in 1954

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Red Earth Creek area

New record of 11.6 C

Old record of 10.8 C set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake area

New record of 14.5 C

Old record of 11.5 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain area

New record of 13.7 C

Old record of 12.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Vegreville area

New record of 13.6 C

Old record of 11.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area