EDMONTON -- As we head into the last weekend of season, it's LOOKING like autumn but feeling like summer.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s in Edmonton and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

That's well above average for the middle of September in all areas. Edmonton's average high is 17.

Temperatures slip slightly through the weekend. Highs of 21 Saturday and in the 17 to 20 degree range Sunday.

It'll certainly FEEL cooler Saturday because of the sky conditions.

Sunny today, mostly cloudy tomorrow.

There's a low pressure system that'll bring in a chance of showers for western Alberta Saturday.

The Edmonton region could see some showers either late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

Showers or not, it'll be a cloudy start to Sunday with some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Daytime highs hold steady in the upper teens Mon/Tue and the autumn equinox is Tuesday.

The first few days of the new season are shaping up warm with highs in the 20s Wed/Thu.

Smoke Outlook:

Thin haze expected today with Air Quality Health Index readings in the low to moderate risk range.

Smoke may become a bit more noticeable Saturday with AQHI forecast to be a moderate risk.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. A bit hazy.

High: 24

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

30% chance of a shower in the evening or overnight.

Sunday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

AUTUMN EQUINOX

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17