Edmonton band 'The Brasstactics' making waves in local music scene

Brass bands are making a comeback and one local act has become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

The Brasstactics are an energetic ten-piece band where every member plays a brass instrument. They exploded onto the music scene in Edmonton in 2019.

Each member of The Brasstactics were originally playing the horn section in other local bands. Together they decided to "be the frontmen of (their) own band," according to Brasstactics member Matt Laird.

Laird, who plays the sousaphone for the band, spoke with CTV News Edmonton regarding their rise in popularity and how a brass band can really excite a crowd.

"Having all brass musicians means we can play everything… I think people really like it when you hear an arrangement of a song that's played by guitars but played in a brass-fashion," said Laird. "Brass band culture in the United States and even in Europe is very, very popular… not many people know about brass bands, and what brass bands can do."

The Brasstactics playing inside the Edmonton Expo Centre during KDays on July 21, 2024. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)Even sports are getting in on the action with the Edmonton Oilers having their own brass band – which some of the Brasstactic members are part of – and the Edmonton Elks having their line band who plays at games.

Laird said that there's "a real human part to brass players" and that crowd interaction and getting people moving through their music is how they engage their audience.

"We'll get out and dance with you, we'll get a conga line going – it's physically interacting with people. They see us dancing, they start dancing. We feed off that energy and they feed off ours, and it's a really cool back and forth thing."

The Brasstactics perform at a CKUA fundraiser event on April 26, 2024. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)Their new album Tribute to the Groove was released June 28 and it consists of seven original songs and two cover songs. Laird said that the crowds "gravitated" to their original songs just as much as they did for their covers.

"Going around town, doing live shows everywhere, going on tour, getting eight to ten guys together in one place… There was a lot of work that went into it. I think it was about three or four days in the studio," said Laird. "We're super proud of it."

With their recent album release parties at Starlite Room and the Jubilee Auditorium under their belts, the band hopes to keep brass band music alive.

"We hope that we bring the brass band culture up here and grow it," said Laird. "We'd love to see young, high schools, who are playing starting brass bands of their own."

"It'd be really cool to one day have a brass band festival in Edmonton."

To view The Brasstactics' upcoming shows or to hire them, click the link to their website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.