Edmonton begins to open its golf courses this week
Edmonton-owned golf courses are beginning to open this week.
Rundle Golf Course is scheduled to open Tuesday at noon and Victoria Golf Course will open Thursday at noon, the City of Edmonton announced on Monday.
Riverside Golf Course will open in late April, depending on the weather and course conditions.
Tee times and lessons can be booked online.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visits Lethbridge; speaks to local chamber
Danielle Smith has made her first trip to Lethbridge since being elected premier in November.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blankets Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews were on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park Monday morning.
-
'It's humbling': Former Farmgate host Kevin Hursh inducted in Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame
On Saturday former CTV employee and host of Farmgate Kevin Hursh was inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Regina
-
Colorado Low prompts winter storm watches in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
Appeal denied for Regina man convicted in shooting death
A Regina man convicted in a 2018 shooting death has lost his appeal.
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing in Regina
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters
There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education system while also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Montreal
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre suffers mild stroke
Denis Coderre is recovering in hospital after suffering a mild stroke. The former Montreal mayor and federal Liberal MP released a Facebook message Monday afternoon with a photo of himself smiling from his hospital bed.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2019.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
-
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute
Police are currently at the scene of three separate crashes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Judge says Sudbury couple owed $104K after foundation crumbles in new home
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
Cyberattack will keep Gateway Casino sites in Ontario closed for a few more days
Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay, will be closed for the next few days.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Though we are well into spring, the winter weather is here for a little bit longer in Manitoba
-
Human remains found in Point Douglas, homicide unit investigating
Human remains have been found in Point Douglas, prompting an investigation from the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions
Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.
-
Kelowna cousins feel 'blessed' after winning $5M lottery prize over Easter long weekend
Two cousins living in Kelowna, B.C., are bonded by a lot more than blood after scoring a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extremely concerning': Elementary student finds packet of fentanyl on Nanaimo school grounds
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is reminding students never to handle suspicious items after a packet containing fentanyl was found by an elementary school student and then taken home.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings amid wind warning on Vancouver Island
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings on a Vancouver Island route on Monday after a wind warning was posted for Greater Victoria.
-
Residents evacuate Victoria housing complex due to fire
First responders were at the scene of a fire at a housing complex near downtown Victoria on Monday.