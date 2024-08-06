Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake

A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.

Police said the pair, from Edmonton, had provided information about their route as well as when they expected to be back.

When the father and son didn't return as planned, a search was launched in the area of Devonshire Beach on Lesser Slave Lake.

Slave Lake RCMP, Slave Lake Fire and conservation officers deployed boats, drones and a helicopter.

About three hours after the call for help came, crews spotted the father near their overturned kayak.

Police said he was rescued from the water and taken to hospital as a precaution.

His son, a youth, was found dead.

RCMP said both were wearing life jackets but neither were able to swim.