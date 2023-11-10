Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police

A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.

Harp Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son were shot and killed at a shopping complex at 50 Street and Ellerslie Road around noon.

When emergency crews arrived, Uppal and his son were found in medical distress in a vehicle.

They died at the scene.

Sources tell CTV News Edmonton the boy's name was Gavin.

"It's upsetting for me to be here today to confirm the death of a child following a shooting event," Acting Supt. Colin Derksen told reporters at a Friday news conference. "The loss of a child at the hands of gun violence is an unthinkable tragedy and one we should never have to report on in our city, or anywhere."

Derkson says investigators believe Gavin was killed because of his father's criminal history.

"Mr. Uppal was very well known to us, high up in the gang drug world," he said.

Harp Uppal (Supplied)

"We had worked very hard over the years to try to warn and give him opportunities to step out of that lifestyle and keep him and his family safe."

Derkson believes the killer knew Gavin was there when the shooting happened, calling the killings "sick and twisted."

"Once the shooter or the shooters learned that the son was there, they intentionally killed him. Shot and killed him."

"He was not caught in a crossfire or killed by mistake. They intended to kill him."

Flowers and a teddy bear lay at the scene of the shooting deaths of Harp Uppal, 41, and his son Gavin, 11, near 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in south Edmonton on Nov. 10, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Miriam Valdes-Carletti)

A friend of Gavin's was with the Uppals before the shooting, Derksen said.

He was not injured.

Police believe a burned out vehicle that was found at 34 Street and Township Road 510 on Thursday is connected to the killings.

A burned out SUV was found at 34 Street and Township Road 510 on Nov. 9, 2023 after the killings of Harp Uppal and his son Gavin. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

The motive for the killings is not yet known, but police believe it ties back to Uppal's lifestyle.

"We just know from experience that it's connected to that world. It's going to have something to do with the drug and gang industry."

Derkson confirmed that Uppal was previously targeted in a shooting at Royal Pizza on Oct. 8, 2021.

In 2022, EPS issued multiple warrants for Harsh Jindal in the case.

He faced a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm, but the charges were stayed.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14.