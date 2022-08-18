Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar array

Edmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.

The city is installing panels on the roof at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Phase 1 of the $5.03 million project will include the installation of 5,754 solar panels across 193,735.5 square feet above Hall D through H.

“Our new rooftop solar installation means that we will be producing our own renewable, clean solar energy right here on top of our building,” said Melissa Radu of Explore Edmonton in a written release. “It also acts as a reminder, to Edmontonians and visitors to our city, that Edmonton is a leader for innovative energy technologies in our country and that we are working hard to support a transition to a lower-carbon economy.”

“The City of Edmonton is committed to becoming an energy sustainable and climate resilient city,” said program manager Brad Watson. “This rooftop solar panel array will generate at least 2.8 gigawatts of energy annually, equal to that of about 375 homes.”

The city believes the energy generated will yield operational savings of $290,000 to $460,000 per year.

The panels are expected to last about 25 years, and will yield a payback between 10 and 17 years with energy prices and whether energy consumption aligns with generation.

Construction is expected to be complete in November.

The Edmonton EXPO Centre will remain open during construction.

Phase 2, which has not yet been approved, would see additional panels installed above Hall A through C, adding a production of about 1.9 gigawatts to the system.

The additional cost would be $3.4 million, with savings of about $185,000 to $300,000 per year.

This is one of 11 solar projects currently underway in the city with a goal of increasing energy efficiencies.

There are currently six city-owned solar arrays operating in Edmonton.