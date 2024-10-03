Edmonton businesses embrace Canadian Finals Rodeo with themed products, decor contests

With the Canadian Finals Rodeo underway in Edmonton, local businesses are embracing their inner rancher.

Twice Cream ice cream parlour is celebrating with a special flavour.

The cowboy coffee crunch is a rich espresso chocolate swirl with a coffee base and toffee bits, its creators say.

The local business partnered with CFR and Explore Edmonton to create the treat.

The Westin is the host hotel for the CFR.

Its lobby is decorated in a western theme and includes a chilli welcome station and beer sampling.

Staff have also been encouraged to dress western.

Management says the rodeo’s return is great for the city.

"We are thrilled. All the hotels, by the way, in Edmonton are participating in a competition for the best activated lobby," said Westin GM Joumana Ghandour.

"It’s nice to bring everybody back and even our teams are excited to get dressed up and welcome all the guests for the rodeo."

CFR runs until Oct. 5.