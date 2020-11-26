EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton businesses have been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 public health guidelines.

One order from Alberta Health Services, dated Nov. 24, said Crown Lounge in Edmonton must close immediately.

Inspectors found that the lounge, at 8122 101 Street, was not providing for physical distancing between customers, staff and patrons were not using masks properly, patrons were allowed to self-serve their drinks and COVID-19 signage was limited.

The order also noted loud music that required customers to lean close to each other to have conversations and two prohibited fans in use on the dance floor.

AHS requested a written rapid response plan and a written cleaning and disinfecting schedule but they were not available.

The owner must complete a list of requirements to get the order rescinded before the lounge can reopen.

Super Flea Market was ordered to close on Nov. 22.

According to the order from AHS, several of the market's vendors were not complying with physical distancing rules and were not properly wearing masks.

The owners of the market, at 12011 111 Ave., must install proper barriers and ensure their vendors know and comply with the public health guidelines.

The province introduced new restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Nov. 24.