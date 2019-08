An Edmonton chiropractor is facing 15 additional sexual assault charges.

Ron Harry Latch, 65, was charged with sexual assault in January after a minor was assaulted multiple times in 1986.

Latch is now facing an additional 13 counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and gross indecency, Edmonton police said.

Ten people told Edmonton police they were assaulted by Latch between 1982 and 2017.