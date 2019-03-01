An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault, and police believe there may be more victims.

Last year, a woman reported to police that in 1986, when she was a minor, Ron Harry Latch sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was his patient.

Latch, now 65, was charged with one count of sexual assault on Jan. 29, 2019.

EPS believes there may be more victims, and encourages them to call police at 780-423-4567. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.