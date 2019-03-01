Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Local chiropractor charged with sexual assault
Rob Harry Latch was charged with sexual assault after he allegedly assaulted a minor multiple times in 1986.
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 4:29PM MST
An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault, and police believe there may be more victims.
Last year, a woman reported to police that in 1986, when she was a minor, Ron Harry Latch sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was his patient.
Latch, now 65, was charged with one count of sexual assault on Jan. 29, 2019.
EPS believes there may be more victims, and encourages them to call police at 780-423-4567. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.