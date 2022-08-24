Edmonton city council takes side of community, charities in opposition to Camrose casino's relocation

Edmonton city council has sent Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis a list of concerns about a proposal to move a casino from Camrose to southeast Edmonton.

The letter, signed Wednesday by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, echoes concerns first raised by non-profit organizations about the impact of Capital City Casinos retaining its rural licence even if it is given the green light to relocate.

"Approving the move of a casino to our jurisdiction without an urban licence does not provide benefit to our community organizations and, in fact, is likely to result in a net loss in existing revenue to Edmonton charities as more casinos are competing in the same market area," part of the letter reads.

City council also called the window for community feedback, which ended Aug. 10, inadequate; it was too narrow and called at the same time as Edmonton city council's summer recess.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Sohi said his understanding was that another casino in Edmonton would divert millions of dollars from local charities.

"That's a big concern for us. We need to make sure that local charities are properly supported," Edmonton's mayor commented.

"That's why we are objecting and listening to the voices of communities and residents."

In a statement to CTV News, AGLC said it had received the city's letter and that it would take the feedback into account before a decision is made.

CTV News reached out to the casino for an interview with its president and is awaiting further response.

In addition to concerns about the impact the casino moving would have on charities, southeast Edmontonians fear the 60,000-square foot business would increase traffic volumes and congestion.

According to the application, the casino in Edmonton would host 550 slot machines and 25 games tables and feature a show lounge, theatre, hotel and conference space.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli