    • Edmonton city council to discuss increasing transit fares

    How does $4.25 to ride the bus sound?

    Fares to ride Edmonton's buses and LRT trains could rise about 22 per cent as City of Edmonton staff look for ways to account for a shortage of $13 million.

    An adult cash fare is currently $3.50.

    The head of the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) says fuel and maintenance costs for buses have gone up and more people are buying subsidized passes than before.

    Passengers who use the Arc card system, which was introduced last fall, also receive a discount to encourage uptake.

    "We looked at the history of the transit fare increases and we just haven't kept pace," Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of ETS, told media on Friday.

    "We haven't kept pace with inflation, we haven't kept pace with the increased cost to operate and deliver service, and that's why we're saying we need to make some price adjustments."

    ETS last increased fares in 2020.

    Monthly passes, including those for youth and seniors, would cost more, too. Staff estimate the price bump would earn ETS an additional $8 million a year.

    Edmonton city council is scheduled to discuss increasing fares at a meeting later this month. 

