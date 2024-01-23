Edmonton city hall evacuated due to 'weapons complaint': police

Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud popping noises were heard Tuesday morning.

The noises could be heard at 10:25 a.m. during the Emergency Advisory Committee meeting.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says officers are investigating a weapons complaint.

"One person has been arrested and police are doing a sweep of city hall. Roadways around city hall have been closed and citizens are asked to avoid the area," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout confirmed.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.