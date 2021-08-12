EDMONTON -- City council will discuss implementing an extension to the mandatory mask requirement on transit and ride shares in Edmonton that is set to expire next week.

Edmonton’s emergency advisory committee met Thursday where several councillors voiced the need for the city to implement its own mask mandate for transit and ride shares if the provincial requirements expire as originally planned on Monday.

In a presentation to the committee, city administration recommended not implementing a mask mandate for transit users since it has followed the direction of provincial health authorities throughout the pandemic and that other transit authorities in the capital region are not considering implementing their own mandates.

“Without a provincial context that sets a norm, it then requires us to play the part of an outlier in the region,” said acting city manager Catrin Owen.

“We’ve worked so hard to make everybody feel safe on transit,” Counc. Ben Henderson said. “That’s why I am a little bit puzzled by the recommendation you are making here today.

“I am not sure we are serving people by not allowing them to feel safe.”

Councillors Andrew Knack, Bev Esslinger, and Aaron Paquette expressed similar sentiments.

Counc. Scott McKeen was prepared to bring a motion mandating masks for ride share and transit users to the committee, however, city administration said it does not have the mandate to to set that policy.

The same presentation the committee received Thursday will be given to all of council on Monday in advance of a potential decision on masking.

In a media availability after the meeting, Mayor Don Iveson said that he believes there is "likely" enough support for a mask mandate extension to be voted through, but not unanimously.

“I am hearing from a lot of Edmontonians who would like to take a slightly more cautious approach until we can declare victory over COVID,” Iveson said.

“As to when exactly we would be able to declare that and feel very comfortable about removing mask requirements on things like public transit I hope that is within the coming months but there are factors well beyond the city’s control.”

City administration said a survey of some transit riders was completed in June indicating split results of people feeling in support or against mandatory masks. No surveys have been completed since, but the city is open to doing more, Owen said.

If the mandate is passed, the city would move from enforcing a provincial health order to a localized bylaw – the same place the city was at before the province-wide mask mandate was implemented.

Iveson said the bylaw would not extend to school buses – which are under the jurisdiction of school districts – but hopes school boards would make decisions to “protect” students and staff.

He added that the mandate would not be permanent but would likely be in effect until the new year or when vaccines for those under the age of 12 are approved.