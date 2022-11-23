Edmonton councillors want to open 200 more shelter spaces as shigella cases rise
A homeless camp near Edmonton's Bissell Centre was dismantled Wednesday morning ahead of councillors voting to support spending millions more to give people a warm place to go.
"This is probably eight times this year they move us. One spot to another," one camper, Neil Shaw, told CTV News Edmonton.
"We're putting roots down. We accumulate things little by little. Next moment, you're gone."
The city had stopped tearing down tent cities for two weeks as part of its response to a shigella outbreak in the core.
Wednesday marked the end of the stoppage. Crews consisted of members of Edmonton's "encampment response team," police, and outreach workers from Boyle Street.
As they close camps, the teams are supposed to help connect anyone showing symptoms of shigella infection with testing and treatment resources.
“This multi-agency, partnered approach ensures that when encampments need to be closed, we are able to provide the safest, smoothest and most dignified experience possible for those who are living there," acting police chief Devin Laforce said in a statement.
“We need to ensure that those who are sick get the treatment they need,” added Tricia Smith, the executive director of the Radius non-profit health centre.
"We can help provide access to those health supports.”
'SHIGELLA?... WHATEVER'
In total, 176 infections have been counted by Alberta Health Services since the first case was recorded in August. Of those, 115 people were hospitalized, an AHS spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.
The majority of cases have been counted in Edmonton's "inner-city population," which the agency says refers to a "combination of circumstances for folks, including but not limited to Edmonton's vulnerable and houseless population."
As cases have increased, the city has made hand-washing stations and temporary mobile washrooms more available, distributed personal care kits, and helped organize donations of clean clothes.
- City makes more temporary washrooms available to combat Shigella outbreak
- More than 100 'inner-city' Edmontonians hospitalized with shigella infection as outbreak grows
But the people being forced to move on Wednesday have greater things to worry about, Neil said.
"You have to hustle your a** off to survive, brother. Because in one moment, everything'll be fine. And then the next moment, your a** has got to do this," he commented, motioning to the clean-up work behind him. "Constantly. We feel like cattle."
"Shigella?… Whatever. We worry about having somewhere to live. Having somewhere to rest our heads."
CITY'S WINTER SHELTER PLANS
The city "does not anticipate" opening either Commonwealth Stadium or the Spectrum building this winter season as shelter spaces. Both were used as shelters last winter, funded by the province and operated by social agencies.
"There are some infrastructure challenges with the Spectrum building, and Commonwealth Stadium is only available for a limited time," city communications person Noor Al-Henedy said in a statement on Monday.
However, the Alberta government is increasing the number of temporary emergency shelter spaces it funds. Edmonton will have 1,072 provincially funded beds, according to officials. The city was still working to open all of those beds as of Monday.
Several city councillors expressed frustration at the situation during a Wednesday meeting.
"With the snap of a finger, the premier, if she wanted to, could ensure everyone has a safe space to go. Both in the short term, in terms of shelter spaces, but also in terms of a long-term solution getting housing," Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said.
On Wednesday, councillors on the city's executive committee voted 5-0 to recommend opening 200 new shelter spaces at a cost of $7.5 million for the next six months. A final vote is expected next week.
"We as a city right now are basically spending our last dollars on this. We need the province to step up, we need the federal government to be partners with us," Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford said.
A spokesperson for the provincial ministry of seniors, community and social services said Alberta is already spending millions to help.
“Just last month we announced a total of $187 million to tackle these concerns and we are already seeing the benefits of that support. With 450 additional shelter spaces being opened throughout the city, it is clear that this is a priority for our government," press secretary Hunter Baril wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
As well, the city is supporting aid provided by the Bissell Centre and Boyle Street Community Services and will bus people to emergency shelters during extreme weather.
Homeward Trust says 2,600 Edmontonians are currently experiencing homelessness and more than 1,250 are staying in shelters or sleeping outdoors.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Sean Amato
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'
John Herdman and Alphonso Davies say they're ready for their next World Cup challenge against Croatia.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Kim Jung Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unliteral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government "idiots" and "a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S."
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Melee at Marlborough CTrain station ends with man on fire, twice
In the middle of the afternoon this past Thursday, a brawl between several people at the Marlborough CTrain station saw one set on fire with a flare gun. A moment later, he was lit up again.
-
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
-
'We cannot guarantee your safety': Calgary couple takes Iranian protest to World Cup
A Calgary couple has taken their protest of Iran’s hardline regime and their fight for women’s rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiatives
Saskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP call on Toronto mayor to withdraw request for more powers
Ontario’s official opposition is urging Toronto’s mayor to withdraw his request for new powers that would allow certain bylaws to pass with just a third of council’s support.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Ottawa
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'We need to do something': uOttawa epidemiologist says masking is a solution to slowing respiratory virus transmission
An epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa says "we need to do something" to stop the transmission of respiratory viruses this fall, as debate continues on whether masks should be mandatory in Ottawa's public schools.
-
'I have a dream too': Students watch Louis-Riel grad Jonathan David in Canada's World Cup match
Students at Louis-Riel school in Ottawa left class early on Wednesday to watch Ottawa's Jonathan David and Canada player at the World Cup.
Kitchener
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous mother awarded $150K in B.C. child welfare discrimination case
An Indigenous mother whose children were wrongfully taken from her and placed in care has been awarded $150,000 in damages in a decision described as "unprecedented" by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Police ID teenager stabbed to death outside Surrey, B.C., school
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school this week.
-
Coquihalla Highway closed due to 'active and unfolding police incident'
A major highway between the Lower Mainland and the Interior was closed Wednesday afternoon due to "an active and unfolding police incident."
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Island online grocery retailer working with local producers
An Langford-based online grocery retailer is focused on supporting Vancouver Island producers by making their products more widely available.