Edmonton Elks' Leake relishing his return to running back position
Javon Leake is back in his happy place.
After spending much of his first two CFL seasons primarily as a kick returner, Leake is back taking handoffs. In the Edmonton Elks' last two games — both wins — Leake has rushed for 266 yards and four TDs on 33 carries (8.1-yard average).
Edmonton (2-7) visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-7) on Saturday night.
"I've been waiting to play running back for a long time," Leake said. "It definitely feels good taking a lot of reps and getting the ball a lot.
"I'm back getting comfortable at my original position."
Leake was both a running back and returner at Maryland (2017-19), rushing for 1,144 yards and 17 TDs on 145 carries (7.9-yard average). In '19, he ran for 736 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 carries (7.2-yard average) while also leading the Big Ten (third in NCAA) in kickoff returns (30, 804 yards, two TDs).
Leake was a conference all-star as a returner and earned the Rogers-Dwight specialist of the year award.
But before this season, the six-foot, 206-pound Leake had just 15 carries for 52 yards since turning pro in 2020. They all came after Leake joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 following NFL stops with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.
Leake still made his mark as a returner. He was the CFL's top special-teams player last season after leading it in punt returns (81, 1,216 yards. 15.0-yard average) with a club-record four TDs, one short of the league mark.
Leake also figured prominently in Toronto's 24-23 win over Winnipeg in the '22 Grey Cup. His 44-yard punt return put the Argos at the Bombers' 31-yard line with 6:07 remaining and set up A.J. Ouellette's game-winning five-yard TD run.
Leake signed with Edmonton in February but began the season behind Kevin Brown, who rushed for 1,141 yards in 2023. Leake became the starter Aug. 3 versus Saskatchewan after Brown (shoulder) went to the injured list.
Leake responded with 169 yards rushing and three TDs on 12 carries in a 42-31 win, Edmonton's first this year. On a 51-yard touchdown run, Leake reached a top speed of 35.8 kilometres an hour (22.25 miles an hour), which no ball carrier in pro football has topped in the last year.
Leake ran for 97 yards and a TD on 21 carries in last week's 33-16 home victory over B.C.
"This season, Javon is proving again he's one of the CFL's premier offensive weapons," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Leake's Florida-based agent. "He's not only the fastest player in pro football but week in and week out he's one of this league's most dynamic playmakers.
"But Javon's also a humble, hard-working guy who's a pleasure to work with."
Leake will make a third straight start Saturday but admits transitioning to life in the backfield wasn't seamless.
“You know the basic stuff like taking the handoff and running," Leake said. "But it’s the actual details of the position like understanding the run scheme, being patient.
“I definitely had to get my feet wet … early in the season I fumbled twice, I was over-running some of my blocks. It was little stuff like to where the more reps I got, the more comfortable I got.”
Leake has also seen action on special teams. He has 22 punt returns for 214 yards and 24 kickoff returns for 520 yards, including two of 40-plus yards.
Leake’s rushing stats coincide with the return of Canadian quarterback Tre Ford to Edmonton’s offence. Ford threw for 252 yards and two TDs against Saskatchewan while rushing for 46 yards on five carries and completed his first six passes for 96 yards against B.C. before suffering a rib/chest injury.
Ford will miss Saturday's contest as veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson gets the start.
Edmonton is chasing its first three-game win streak since '18 and has won its last two contests at Tim Hortons Field. The Elks didn't break 100 yards rushing in their first seven games but have recorded 200 or more in each of their last two.
Leake has run for 386 yards on 55 carries this season (league-high 7.0-yard average) with 13 rushes of 10-or-more yards.
Hamilton has dropped two straight as sophomore Taylor Powell will make his first start of the season. He replaced veteran Bo Levi Mitchell in last week’s 33-23 loss to Montreal and finished with 319 yards passing and two TDs.
Powell made nine starts last season as a rookie (4-5) and is 0-1 versus Edmonton. Canadian safety Stavros Katsantonis and American cornerback Jamal Peters both return but running back James Butler is out.
“The reps (Powell) got last year were invaluable,” said Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich. “And then this year we got to put in an offence I’m familiar with and hit it from the start through a training camp.
“He’s just that much quicker getting on to the next progression. That’s where the experience starting to show.”
Leake said the Elks know all about the struggles Hamilton is dealing with.
“We were kind of in the same situation,” Leake said. “They're a dangerous team and we have to be prepared for that.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and sunny start to the week
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Civilians flee Pokrovsk as Russia's army bears down on the key eastern Ukraine city
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian among 6 missing after superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily; 1 dead
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Canadian retail giant makes bid for 7-Eleven operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
In face of major rail strike deadline, minister says parties must 'do the hard work'
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon is calling upon CN Rail, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to 'do the hard work necessary' to prevent a potential railway stoppage.
Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports
Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.
Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in South China Sea
The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations agreed last month to try to manage disagreements at sea.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring big waves, heavy rain to Newfoundland
An Environment Canada meteorologist says Newfoundland is expected to see big waves and downpours starting today as Hurricane Ernesto makes its way through the region.
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate
ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta
Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.
-
Teamsters union serves 72-hour strike notice to Canadian Pacific Kansas City
The union representing thousands of workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it has served a 72-hour strike notice to the railway.
Lethbridge
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say officers were assaulted at cruise weekend
The Saskatoon Police Service says its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend.
-
Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled
Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.
-
Show and Shine draws record crowd to Saskatoon
The annual Show and Shine Festival returned to Saskatoon this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and turning the city's downtown into a car lover's paradise.
Regina
-
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter during pandemic to give sentencing submission in his own defence
Michael Gordon Jackson is scheduled to present arguments for sentencing as part of his own defence.
-
Regina City Council set to revisit Dewdney Avenue name change recommendation
Regina City Council is expected to revisit the ongoing debate around renaming Dewdney Avenue at its meeting this week.
-
Inquest into 2023 death of Nicole Lafontaine set to begin in Regina
An inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell from a fifth storey window at the Regina YWCA, is set to begin Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
New study details what Tsleil-Waututh people of B.C. ate 500 years ago
Crafted from a food source that was abundant, varied and rich in nutrition, the diet that the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) had prior to the arrival of settlers was worlds away from what it is now.
-
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order, but protesters suggest more demonstrations could be on the way.
-
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Toronto
-
Toronto ferry had no written procedures for safe docking speed, other 'safety deficiencies': TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
-
Downtown Toronto intersection closed this week for construction
A busy intersection in downtown Toronto will be closed for one week starting Monday as the city starts the 'complete reconstruction' of the crossing.
-
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Montreal
-
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-
Scattered thunderstorms, significant rain expected in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Family reunification: Minister Marc Miller got the figures wrong
In recent months, Quebec has issued virtually the same number of immigration selection certificates in the family class as in the past, contrary to claims by federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
Atlantic
-
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
-
Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
-
Barricaded person in Lower Sackville, N.S., in police custody
A person who was barricaded inside a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday is now in police custody.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
-
Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports
Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.
-
S'all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
-
North Stormont councillor facing possible sanctions for alleged drunk speech, physical fights with residents
Sanctions are being recommended for a councillor of an eastern Ontario township after he allegedly gave a speech at a community event while allegedly intoxicated and engaged in two separate physical fights with residents on the same day last year.
-
McDonald's looking to move into old Scotiabank building in Westboro
A McDonald's restaurant could soon be opening in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash on Skead Road in Sudbury
A 45-year-old man was killed Friday night when the pickup truck he was driving on Skead Road hit the guardrails and plummeted down the embankment.
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Sudbury driver charged with careless driving causing death in fatal Hwy. 144 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving causing death and stunt driving after a person in a wheelchair was killed late last month.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LIVE TOWER CAM: Fire at Barrie recycling facility
A fire has broken out at a recycling facility in Barrie near Ferndale Drive North and Tiffin Street.
-
Alleged overnight stabbing under investigation
Two men were injured in an incident that occurred at a Barrie plaza around Cundles Road East and Sperling Drive early Monday morning.
-
Fire in Caledon
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services are reporting an active fire at a residence in the area of Mayfield Road.
Kitchener
-
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
-
Child, 7, struck by vehicle that fled the scene: Guelph police
Guelph police are looking to identify a driver that they say struck a 7-year-old child with their car before fleeing the scene on Friday.
London
-
London Transit 'deeply regrets' weekend crash
The weather is believed to have played a factor in a crash involving a London Transit but on the weekend. According to London police, the investigation remains ongoing as to whether or not any other factors may have played a part in the crash.
-
$100,000 camper and boat fire in east London
A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m. A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.
-
Monday road closure in Old East Village part of Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project
On Monday, Quebec Street will be closed between Oxford Street and Elias Street until the end of the day as part of the Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired motorcyclist charged after crash
A 24-year-old Wallaceburg motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a crash.
-
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
-
Four drivers charged with alcohol-related offences over 22-hour period
Essex County OPP charged four drivers with impaired driving over in a 22-hour period this weekend.