EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s city council has voted to extend the city’s mask bylaw until Dec. 31, 2021.

They bylaw requires the use of face coverings in all indoor public places and vehicles.

Face coverings became mandatory on Aug. 1, and the bylaw was originally intended to go until Dec. 31, 2020, but in light of the increasing daily cases and the lack of action on the part of the provincial government, the city felt the need to extend it.

Masks can be removed while consuming food in a designated space, while engaged in water activities or physical exercise, or in places where physical barriers have been installed.

People who can’t put on or remove a mask without assistance, children under the age of two, and those with disabilities protected under the Alberta Human Rights Act, as well as people providing care to a person with a disability who would be affected by a face covering are exempt from the bylaw.

In Edmonton’s case, public vehicles refers to buses, LRT trains, taxis or other vehicles for hire.

The fine for failing to comply with the mask bylaw is $100.

So far two people in Edmonton have been ticketed for failing to wear a face covering. The tickets were handed out to LRT passengers in September.

The city has the option to rescind the bylaw at any time.