Edmonton extortion series: 2 arrested during 'attempted arson' in Tamarack
Two more arrests were made Monday in connection to an extortion series in Edmonton.
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed its tactical team helped with the pair of arrests during "an attempted arson" near 24 Avenue and 13 Street.
The people have not been charged yet, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said Tuesday morning.
As of Jan. 18, 27 events – including extortions, arsons and firearm offences – had been linked to the extortion scheme. At that point, exclusively South Asian home builders had been targeted.
CTV News Edmonton knows of one more newly built house going up in flames since then. While police are calling the fire on 20 Avenue suspicious, they have not yet connected it to the extortion series.
More to come…
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha
