

CTV Edmonton





Restrictions have been implemented in Edmonton prohibiting open burning and fireworks.

The decision was made by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services as a result of the fire weather index, which is considered extreme.

Backyard fire pits and recreational cook stoves in parks are still allowed provided they are used with caution and the fire pits meet the requirements of the city fire pit bylaw.

The announcement comes a day after a fire broke out in the river valley.

If conditions worsen, a fire ban could be issued, which would prohibit the use of fire pits, cook stoves and barbeques using solid fuels like wood or briquettes.