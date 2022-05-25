Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers to reveal full 2022 roster

What's known: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

What's not known: who will take the stage between those big acts Aug. 4-7 during the first Edmonton Folk Music Festival in three years.

Organizers are set to release the full event lineup Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Tickets to the 43rd festival will go on sale June 4.

Organizers announced in February the festival would happen after being cancelled for two years.