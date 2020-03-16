EDMONTON -- Edmonton's food bank is starting to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the uncertain times, the food bank hopes Edmontonians still donate, but differently.

“What we are asking for right now is monetary donations because we can purchase what is needed when it is needed," said spokesperson Carly Kincaid Williams.

The Food Bank normally serves 22,000 people a month but is expecting that number to rise depending on the length of the pandemic.

"With job insecurity, people will be using our services who haven't used them in the past and we will be there for them. That's a given, but we will need more donations."

Social distancing is also affecting volunteers who do the sorting and packing of hampers. They used to rely on a steady stream of large groups that came down but now the emphasis is on healthy individuals or couples.

To donate, visit the Edmonton Food Bank website.