Edmonton football officials hike up efforts to grow association membership
Matt Spetter foresees a wave of increased registrations in Edmonton minor football — and a corresponding need for more referees.
"Our numbers in our association had been relatively consistent for the last number of years, but in the leagues, particularly in minor football, we're seeing literally hundreds of more kids each year," Spetter, the president of the Edmonton Football Officials Association, told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.
"It's growing year by year, so each year, it becomes that much more work that we have officials."
More than 3,000 football players took to city fields last year, forming 142 teams.
The association staffs about 600 football games each season for several levels and age groups, from the four levels of the Capital Minor District Football Association, and high school junior and senior teams, to senior men's and women's leagues, junior and university teams, as well as supports the pro Canadian Football League.
Spetter says his group is changing its recruiting methods to address the demand.
Before, the group relied on word of mouth and passive recruiting — "friends of friends or somebody who reaches out to us," Spetter said.
Usually, it recruits four to six new officials a year. This year, however, it wants more.
"That passive recruiting method is not getting us the numbers that we need any more, so we're trying to take a more active approach and reach out via media or via socials, working with the leagues, reaching out to leagues and teams within the city and seeing really whatever we can do to get in touch with different organizations and different groups of people, and bring in anybody who might be interested," Spetter said.
Laura Hoehn was one of those recruits recently. The local law student is heading into her second year as a football referee.
She says she enjoys refereeing partly because she "loves rules" — which lines up with her choice of schooling — but also because she enjoys the game.
"I think that, particularly for people who already love the game, it is the most fundamental way to give back to the game. People tend to go into a coaching track, which is also very much needed, but you cannot play the game without referees," Hoehn told CTV News Edmonton.
"It is just so much fun. It's just so interesting to learn the game from a completely different perspective. I didn't know some of the small rules that really led the game forward."
A part of the reason why the association is seeking more referees is how many are needed for games, Spetter says.
"With football, it's a case of volume," he said.
"We put generally more officials on the field for a game than you would in most other sports. About 90 per cent of the games that we do, we've got five or more people on the field, whereas you can do basketball or hockey or baseball with one or two."
The association trains its officials several times over the year both in classroom settings and on the field, and provides ongoing support for them.
Spetter said the association will, in the coming weeks, hold in-person information sessions about joining, training and development processes, and how the organization works.
"As soon as there are games, we'll get people on field starting usually with minor football games, get them paired up with a mentor who can follow them up and down the sidelines, help teach them the ins and outs of the game, walk them through the basics and get them comfortable with being on the field," he said.
People interested in the Edmonton Football Officials Association can access its website and contact it via email and on Instagram.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual amid mild weather, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Canada's military will soon have a new leader. Will it finally be a woman?
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Winter storm may drop 85 cm of snow in parts of Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
-
Mother charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter has bail hearing delayed
A mother charged with aggravated assault after her infant daughter suffered a potentially life-altering injury will have to wait another week to find out if she’ll be released on bail.
-
Parks Canada finds ‘no signs of cougar activity’ in aftermath of reported attack
Parks Canada says its investigation into a reported cougar attack in Banff National Park last month turned up no signs of the big cat.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
-
-
Saskatoon man facing multiple child pornography charges
A 33-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with multiple child exploitation offences following an investigation that spanned several months.
Regina
-
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
-
Moose Jaw to host 2025 World Men's Curling Championship
Moose Jaw will be the host city for the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship.
Vancouver
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
-
3 arrested, 2 charged in caught-on-camera Surrey jewelry store robbery
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Surrey jewelry store that was caught on camera last month.
-
Vancouver officer may have committed offence related to use of force, police watchdog says
Nearly three years after an incident led to a man being injured while in Vancouver police custody, the provincial oversight office has filed a report for charges to be considered.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize 27 tonnes of illegal cigarettes in B.C. busts valued at $24M
Federal investigators have seized 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes in British Columbia, the culmination of a yearlong enforcement program targeting organized crime, the Mounties announced Friday.
-
Leaked map suggests B.C. has approved less than half of proposed old-growth deferrals
A report from the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says a leaked map suggests the province has approved a pause for logging in less than half of the old-growth forests identified as being at risk of permanent biodiversity loss.
-
Cold remedy containing opioid among unauthorized health products seized at B.C. store
Health Canada has seized unauthorized health and beauty products including a cold remedy containing an opioid from a store in Richmond, B.C., saying the products "may pose serious health risks" to users.
Toronto
-
Homicide unit investigating after human remains found at site of house fire in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating after human remains were found at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
-
What is a NOSI and how do I know if one was placed on my home?
Now that the Ontario government has announced its plans to do away with Notices of Security Interest, some residents may be scratching their heads as to what exactly a NOSI is and if their home is affected.
-
Former educational assistant who was employed at 4 schools arrested in child exploitation investigation
An male adult who was employed as an educational assistant at four schools in the Halton region has been arrested and charged with numerous internet child exploitation charges.
Montreal
-
More than 20,000 Concordia, McGill university students set to strike over tuition increases
More than 20,000 students at McGill and Concordia universities are set to strike for a week on Monday to protest the Quebec government's tuition hikes for out-of-province and international students.
-
Quebec politician joins advocates in calling for laws to combat gender-based violence
Politicians and advocates are demanding that new laws be adopted to help fight gender-based violence as they marked International Women's Day.
-
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers’ perception of downtown safety on the decline: survey
A new survey finds the public’s overall perception of the Winnipeg Police Service continues to be on the decline, and fewer folks are feeling safe downtown, regardless of gender.
-
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
-
Winnipeg police asking for public's help to solve 2023 homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for any information on a homicide that took place one year ago.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an Ottawa apartment in February
Newly released statistics from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium was $2,222 last month, up from $2,219 in January.
-
Kingston, Ont. individual facing bestiality, written child pornography charges
Kingston Police says a 36-year-old is facing charges in relation to "writing child pornography and engaging in acts of bestiality."
Northern Ontario
-
'We heard several gunshots’: Witnesses near Latchford shocked at violent scene
A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometres north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.
-
SIU called in as one suspect dies near Latchford, Ont., a second arrested
One suspect has died and a second is in custody following an incident near Latchford, Ont., Thursday evening,
-
Sudbury appoints two former candidates to replace late city councillors
Rather than holding a mid-term byelection, city council in Greater Sudbury has appointed two people to fill vacancies in Wards 2 and 3.
Barrie
-
Abandoned ice hut submerged in Lake Simcoe sparks MNRF search
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is looking for the owner of an ice fishing hut that was abandoned on the ice and is now submerged in Lake Simcoe.
-
Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account
Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.
-
Police seek woman accused of stealing from senior while grocery shopping
Police released images of a woman they hope to identify after a theft at a grocery store in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn’t pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
-
Crews responding to fire at rural property near West Montrose
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire near West Montrose.
-
Southwestern Ontario expected to get ‘significant’ rainfall
Get out your umbrellas! Southwestern Ontario could see “significant” rainfall starting Friday and into Saturday.
London
-
Motorcyclist injured following two-vehicle collision in south London
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a collision with a pickup truck in the city’s south end.
-
London police identify suspect who committed 'indecent act' against teen girl
According to police, a man exposed himself to a girl around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the common area of a shopping centre in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road.
-
OPP on scene of fatal crash in Lambton County
No information has been released in terms of how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or any other possible injuries.
Windsor
-
$90,000 in fentanyl seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $90,000 in fentanyl.
-
'We don’t want to see landfills located near any river': environmental group backs Dresden’s fight against landfill proposal
The Environmental Defence (ED) is asking Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) to reject the applications of York1 Environmental Waste Solutions.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams April carbon tax hike, warns it could cost feds election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to cancel or put a hold on the carbon tax ahead of a planned increase, warning that if they don’t, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could get annihilated in the next election.
Atlantic
-
The next round of snow and rain arrives Sunday for the Maritimes
A mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, and heavy rain came across the Maritimes Thursday. The most snow accumulated for parts of central and eastern New Brunswick as well as western Prince Edward Island with amounts of 10 to 30 cm.
-
Nova Scotia opposition critical of premier's upcoming trip during legislature sitting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is drawing opposition criticism after confirming he will be away from the legislature the week of March 18 to attend a hydrogen energy conference in Germany.
-
Woman, 21, charged after string of robberies in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has charged a 21-year-old woman in relation to a string of robberies across the city Thursday.