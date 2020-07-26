EDMONTON -- Hockey excitement is in full swing in Edmonton. Teams started arriving in the city Sunday morning, and will continue throughout the day.

The Oilers Entertainment Group partnered with Treaty Six leaders to hold a welcome and thanksgiving pipe ceremony in the ICE District.

The Treaty Six members will offer prayers for a safe, healthy playoff.

Participants included Treaty Six Grand Chief Billy Moring, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Elder Cecil Crier.

United Cycle crews also polished up the replica Stanley Cup statue outside United Cycle on Gateway Boulevard to welcome teams as they arrived in the city.

"We really want to have the Cup looking its best as all the Western Conference Playoff teams are arriving here in Edmonton. Sort of a 'Welcome to Edmonton!' you know?" said United Cycle Operations Manager Kelly Hodgson.

The statue was built in 2007. It weighs over 850 pounds and is four metres tall.

The business is hoping people will come down to the statue during the playoff run to take pictures.

"We wanted to invite everyone in Edmonton to come take pictures with Edmonton's giant Stanley Cup. It's a fun, free, physically-distanced outdoor activity that everyone can enjoy during the playoffs—even if we can't all be at the arena cheering the Oilers on in person."