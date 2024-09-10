EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton LRT train involved in crash after vehicle drives onto tracks: ETS

    An Edmonton Transit Service staff member. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Transit Service staff member. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    No injuries were reported after a collision between an LRT and a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

    Edmonton Transit Service says the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle tried to cross the Capital Line tracks at 112 Avenue and 82 Street while the crossing arms were down.

    Capital Line trains were delayed for several hours, but ETS says service was restored around 10 a.m.

    No further details have been provided. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News