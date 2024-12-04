Edmonton man apologizes in wrong-way crash that killed Toronto woman

The man responsible for a crash that killed a Toronto woman last year faced her family in court on Tuesday.

Tryton Desjarlais was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Capilano Bridge at high speed around 3 a.m. on June 25, 2023, when he hit an SUV, killing its 20-year-old passenger.

The victim, Jayda Mitchell, was visiting Edmonton from Toronto.

The driver of the SUV she was in was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Desjarlais was also taken to hospital in critical condition and a woman in the truck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

He pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Jayda Mitchell.

Court heard Desjarlais was driving 137 km/h at the time of the crash.

His blood alcohol level was two times the legal limit.

Jayda's mother, Shannon Mitchell, read a victim impact statement during sentencing on Tuesday.

She described herself as a young girl headed down a difficult path when Jayda was born and said her daughter gave her a reason to pursue a better life.

"Since [the day Jayda was killed] I have been living a nightmare. I wake up screaming," she told the court.

"I grieve for the milestones she’ll never reach…"

"The life she’ll never live."

Shannon Mitchell, the victim's mother, speaking with CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)

The driver of the SUV Jayda was riding in also provided a victim impact statement.

He said he suffered a brain injury as a result of the crash and has been through 84 medical procedures as part of his recovery, including surgeries.

He believes his best days are behind him.

"I'm likely going to remain permanently disabled," he said.

His fiance also gave a victim impact statement.

A critical care nurse, she was on shift when the crash happened.

"I still don’t have the man I fell in love with back entirely," she said.

"He may never return."

Tryton Desjarlais seen leaving court in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)

Desjarlais was given a chance to address the court on Tuesday.

He apologized and addressed Shannon, saying he wished he could trade places with Jayda.

Shannon spoke with CTV News Edmonton outside court after the proceedings on Tuesday.

"Not having her here is an absolute nightmare," she said.

"My daughter touched a lot of people’s lives in the short years she was there. A lot of people showed up for her today to speak about the impact of losing her."

She said an apology from Desjarlais would have meant more outside of court.

"If he had taken the opportunity to actually acknowledge me, acknowledge what he’d done when it wasn’t about his sentencing, if it was sincere he would have at least looked at me and said, 'You know what, I’m sorry.'"

The Crown is asking for a six-year sentence followed by a decade-long driving ban.

The defense is asking for half of that.

Desjarlais had previously been out on bail, but it was revoked at the end of Tuesday's hearing and he was escorted out of the courtroom by sheriffs.

He'll remain in custody until the judge hands down her sentence next year.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson