Edmonton man charged after chase that smashed 6 vehicles, destroyed a bus shelter
A man is facing charges after police say he drove 50 kilometres over the speed limit, fled a police stop, caused a six-vehicle collision and destroyed a bus shelter before running away and getting arrested.
The chase started around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 132 Avenue and 120 Street in north Edmonton.
"A Cadillac CTS was captured on police radar travelling over 100 km/hr in a marked 50 km/hr zone. Officers activated their lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.
The driver stopped in the area of 132 Avenue and 102 Street, but he drove away when the officer exitted his police vehicle, EPS said.
The Cadillac driver struck a Toyota Sienna that was turning eastbound onto 132 Avenue from 89 Street, and police said it then lost control and hit a glass bus stop and a parked Dodge Dakota and a Ford Ranger.
"The Ford Ranger subsequently struck a parked Ford Escape. Debris from the collision shattered windows of a parked Toyota Rav 4," Sheppard explained.
The driver ran away, but was arrested shortly after. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, and police said no one else was injured.
Three of the damaged vehicles were written off but three can be repaired, police said, adding the driver of the Cadillac had a driving suspension at the time.
EPS did not release the name of the man or say exactly what criminal charges he is now facing.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Feds to deploy more RCMP amid new blockade; Ontario court freezes Freedom Convoy fund
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, the federal government signalled it would send 'reinforcements' to help quell the disruptions.
Nearly $12 million in CERB payments sent to applicants with foreign addresses
The federal government sent nearly $12 million in Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments to more than 1,600 people with foreign addresses during the first seven months of the pandemic.
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
Ottawa police provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Tesla accused of racial discrimination in California lawsuit
California regulators have sued Tesla Inc. alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its trendy vehicles are made.
Every song he made: Sting sells music catalog to Universal
Sting is selling his music catalog, including hits he made with the Police and as a solo artist, joining a chorus of stars who are cashing in with investors who see value in licensing their songs.
Calgary
-
Alberta is 'past the peak' of the Omicron wave: health minister
Jason Copping said Thursday that the peak of Omicron cases is now weeks behind us.
-
Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
-
Alberta COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations trending down, announce changes to rapid test program
According to the health minister, the provincial rate of hospitalization has decreased by one-quarter since the peak, despite Thursday's number of people in hospital representing the pandemic's ninth-highest total.
Saskatoon
-
City warns of icy streets, sidewalks as mercury plunges in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is urging caution with temperatures expected to cool off overnight Thursday.
-
Saskatoon public schools to drop masking, vaccination requirements
As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for staff and visitors at Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Coyote spottings in a north Regina park sparking concern for some residents
Residents in the Rosemont neighbourhood are concerned about the increased presence of coyotes in A.E. Wilson Park.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Trial for fatal hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wraps up
The hit-and-run trial for the death of a 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wrapped up Thursday, with the defence arguing inconsistencies in the Crown's case.
Toronto
-
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario are now allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures.
-
Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old who had 'a bright future ahead of him' dies after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Man, 46, fatally shot in LaSalle garage four years after brother was gunned down nearby
The 46-year-old fatally shot in his own garage in LaSalle on Wednesday was Domenic Macri, police sources confirm. Macri's brother was murdered in very similar circumstances nearby in 2018.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
Ottawa police provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level this year
Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another six deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus dropped to their lowest level so far this year.
-
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
'Very manageable': Steady demand for rapid COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region
Pharmacists in Waterloo Region say the demand for rapid testing kits has been steady since Wednesday, but is not nearly as drastic as the last time kits were handed out for free in January.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault mother of two killed in crash was an organ donor, family says
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
-
Free COVID-19 tests available at various stores in Sudbury
The Ontario government has sent out millions of COVID-19 tests to pharmacies, grocery stores and big box stores free of charge, including multiple locations in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
Update to Manitoba health orders coming Friday
Manitoba will make an update to its public health orders on Friday.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Manitoba’s busiest border crossing remains blocked by protesters
Manitoba RCMP say the Emerson Port of Entry remains shut down due to a vehicle blockade that has been in place since late Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals continued to decline Thursday, dropping to 867 in the latest update from the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'They were labelled as gang associates': Cactus Club apologizes after police called on table of South Asian students
The Cactus Club Cafe has apologized after police were called on a table of South Asian university students at the chain's Coquitlam, B.C., location last weekend.
-
Tribunal tells complainant claiming medical exemption in Costco mask rule to prove it
A man who filed a human rights complaint against Costco, claiming he has a medical exemption to B.C.'s mask rules, has been told he'll have to prove it first.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 200 new cases
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Island Health on Thursday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Foul play not suspected after 2 bodies found at Saanich shelter
Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.
-
Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club prepares to fight $6.5M fine from the province
After years of turmoil, and a pair of police raids, an unlicensed medical marijuana shop in downtown Victoria has been fined $6.5 million for violations under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.