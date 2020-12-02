EDMONTON -- An Edmonton is facing multiple charges after police allege he imported a number of illegal devices used to modify firearms.

Loren Habke, 41, is charged with importing a prohibited device, tampering with a firearm's serial number, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Police say they received information in the fall of 2019 about an individual importing prohibited devices, including those used to turn firearms into automatic firearms.

Police say they seized 14 firearms as well as overcapacity magazines and sound suppressors.

Edmonton police worked with RCMP and American law enforcement agencies to make the arrest.