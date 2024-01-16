EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks

    Police say this man robbed four banks in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. (Supplied) Police say this man robbed four banks in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.

    Jagveer Kundi, 20, of Edmonton is accused of starting his string of heists at the TD Bank on Ellerslie Road SW on Oct. 30.

    Police first asked the public for help to find their suspect in November.

    Last week, Edmonton Police Service repeated that request while revealing that the same man is accused of robbing other banks in the city on Dec. 22, Jan. 4 and Jan. 6.

    "The suspect reportedly took the same steps in each robbery: Wearing a disguise, typically a blue medical facemask, the male approaches a teller and gives them a written note," spokesperson Craig Gilbert wrote on Jan 8.

    Police said the man did not produce a weapon in any of the robberies and no one was injured.

    On Tuesday, police said officers arrested the man without incident on Sunday, after he allegedly robbed a fifth bank in Sherwood Park on Jan. 10.

    "A suspect in five serious crimes was apprehended as a result of this lengthy investigation," Det. Justin Collis said.

    "The Edmonton Police Service is grateful for the assistance provided by Strathcona County RCMP with identifying this suspect."

    Kundi is charged with five counts of robbery and four counts of disguise with intent.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News