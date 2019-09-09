An Edmonton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his mother may have been experiencing a "cannabis-induced" psychotic episode the night of the killing, court documents revealed Monday.

Jason Glenn Dickout was scheduled to be sentenced Monday in the death of 53-year-old Kathy Dickout, whose body was found with stab wounds in her home on April 17, 2017.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the 33-year-old man had visited his parents for Easter that night, and smoked dried marijuana with his sister.

He later began screaming, making animalistic noises, talking nonsensically, and "exhibiting signs of erratic and anxious behavior."

He also took one millimeter of cannabis oil preparation from his sister, who said she thought it would help calm him down. It was, by Dickout's account, the first time he had consumed cannabis oil.

Just after midnight, the sister called 911 and told the operator Dickout had stabbed their mother repeatedly and that he was "screaming at the top of his lungs 'like a crazy person.'"

When police arrived, officers noted Dickout could be heard intermittently screaming and laughing hysterically from inside the house.

He was found naked below the waist, while his mother was found dead in the kitchen, laying in a pool of blood. A six-inch kitchen knife was found beside her, along with a pair of men's pajamas.

As Dickout was being taken into custody, he reportedly continued to act erratically and say things like, "This was all for a laugh," "Call 911," and "This is no joke."

He was sedated to be taken to hospital, and later during a transfer to Edmonton Police Service, officers said he continued to act strangely.

"I killed my mom," he told officers. "She was so beautiful. She was always thinking of me. I'm her son. She loves her son. Why?"

And, while staring at one police member, Dickout is said to have screamed, "Mom, is that you? Sorry, Mom. I'm so sorry, Mom."

An autopsy says Kathy Dickout sustained six stab wounds and six cuts, which may have been defensive.

Two doctors who assessed her son said they believed at the time of the killing, Jason Dickout was "experiencing an acute cannabis-induced psychosis which was both self-induced and transient."

Additional assessments of Dickout were requested to determine whether he was suffering from a mental disorder.

On Monday, Dickout's sentencing was delayed because those have not been completed.

Court heard there are currently only three doctors who can conduct such assessments, and their capacity is about a dozen files per month.

Dickout will stay in custody until his next court appearance.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Sarah Plowman