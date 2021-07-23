EDMONTON -- Having experienced the devastating effects of lung disease within his own family, an Edmonton man has walked a hefty distance to raise funds for research.

Chris Sadleir began a fundraising campaign called “Walk to Breathe” in 2020. He walked from Calgary to Edmonton, raising over $33,000 to support lung disease patients, read a release by The Lung Association.

On Friday, he will complete a 17-day trek, crossing the finish line at the 10424 University Avenue between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“My father is a 5-year double lung transplant survivor, and a very dear member of our family lost his life due to respiratory complications in early March. They are the inspiration behind my walk this year,” he said.

This year, Sadleir walked from Lethbridge to Edmonton – a distance of over 500 km. His goal is to raise $50,000 for the Lung Association of Alberta and the North West Territories, according to a release.

“15 km into the day that is when fatigue starts settling in and you are really only half way through your day. It really is inspiring and really keeps you going to hear those honks and see those waves,” he said.

One in five Albertans are affected by the disease. For those who have severe lung disease, the only solution is a lung transplant.

“It’s an unfortunate guarantee that I can make but whether it is directly against you or someone in your family, someone that you know, you will experience lung disease in your lifetime as an Albertan,” said Sadleir.

Sadleir says the impacts of lung disease trickle down to close family members and friends.

“Think about how this affects the family – the wives, the children, the grandchildren that watch them struggle to breathe every day. Take it from me, it is not pleasant and that’s why I am doing what I’m doing.”

The end date is symbolic for Sadleir as it is the end of his fundraising walk and the day his father received a life-saving transplant five years ago, read a release.

As of 1:45 p.m., Sadleir raised a total of $45,596 out of the $50,000 goal.