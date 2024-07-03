Edmonton mayor wears Florida Panthers jersey in council meeting

Edmonton's mayor wore a Florida Panthers jersey on Wednesday after losing a bet with a south Florida mayor.

Amarjeet Sohi made a bet with Mike Ryan, the mayor of Sunrise, Fla., before the Edmonton Oilers and Panthers faced off in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers won the series in seven games and Sohi made good on his bet on Wednesday.

"The Florida Panthers played great hockey, and I hope that Sunrise is enjoying their celebrations. But don’t get too comfortable, Mayor Ryan… Next year, the Oilers are coming back for the Stanley Cup," Sohi said on X.

Sohi also said the Stanley Cup Playoffs generated nearly $200 million for Edmonton's economy.