Edmonton mayoral candidates: Kim Krushell
Eight years after vacating her council seat, Kim Krushell has decided now is the time to come back into the public sector with a fresh perspective.
First elected in 2004, Krushell served three terms as councillor for Ward Anirniq (formerly Ward 2). She left office in 2013 to focus on her family and a career in the tech sector.
She says removing herself from the public eye for almost a decade should help her campaign because of the perspective she gained.
"I have a much bigger appreciation for how much the city can sometimes get in the way instead of getting things done for business."
'GET WINS FOR EDMONTON'
A key part of Krushell's platform is a property tax freeze for homeowners and businesses.
"If you don't have businesses looking here, if you don't have people wanting to live here, then we're going to have a cycle where your residential taxes are going to continue going up and up and up. That's not sustainable," she said.
If elected Krushell says her decisions will be driven by data and logic, not partisanship.
"I feel it's really important for leadership to be accountable. I showed that in spades when I was on council – and to make decisions based on common sense, not ideology."
But the political world she left in 2013 has changed. Across all levels of government, she acknowledges ideological divides are drastic as ever.
"I know most of the councillors that are sitting on council right now, and political ideology will get in the way," said Krushell. "My focus is on how are we going to get wins for Edmonton."
One of Krushell's big wins was leading a successful campaign to close the City Centre Airport. It was a divisive issue at the time but she believes it helped prepare her for today's more hostile political environment.
"I was the target, and I experienced it, and I fought back, and I stood strong. And I care enough about this city that that is why I'm coming back," she said.
'VOTE FOR SOMETHING'
Krushell hopes a comeback will allow her to improve Edmonton's relationship with northern municipalities and establish our city as a logistics hub.
"You've got the northwest passage now with container ships. You've got a deepwater port. We've got the CN Rail, we've got an airport where we can ship out cargo all day long, and that's why Amazon is located here," she said. "I've heard Amazon is looking at more sites around here."
Other areas Krushell says she'd target are Edmonton's garbage and transit systems. She wants to review the efficiencies of both. She's also made promoting sports events part of her platform, including a push for Edmonton to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.
Her main message to voters is: "Do not vote against something, vote for something."
Krushell hopes that translates to a vote for her on Oct. 18.
