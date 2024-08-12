Edmonton Mural Festival kicks off. Here's what people can expect to see on city walls this month.
Edmontonians can expect more public art displayed around the city’s downtown core. The Edmonton Mural Festival kicks off this week and Directors Anand Pye and Kyle Parrotta joined CTV Morning Live’s Kimberly Wynn on what artwork you can catch.
Kimberly Wynn: Around Edmonton, you may notice a ton of murals. Well, more are on the way starting this week with the Edmonton mural festival kicking off. How did the Edmonton mural festival come about?
Anand Pye: We wanted to start the festival during the pandemic. We wanted to have outdoor experiences for people and make more public art to beautify spaces that were maybe neglected. We've been doing that over the past years by bringing together business owners and wall owners, artists, funders, and the community and making a bunch of murals around the city.
Kim: What a great initiative. How many stops are we seeing here on the tours?
Kyle Parrotta: Well, Edmonton mural fest can't take credit for all of them. There's a lot that has been done before and organizations like Rust Magic kind of led the way there. We've created three separate tours that are going to be hosted by the local legend Lindork. She's really excited to do this. It is going to be downtown. 5 or 10, 124 street, and Whyte Ave. as well.
Kim: How are these tours going to work?
Anand: You can get them online and go to edmontonuralfest.com. There'll be two stops where you can have food and drinks, which will be organized by the tour organizer. Then you can go and check out some of the different murals around that area. Hopefully we'll have some painters up, and you'll be able to speak with some artists live, as well as hear the stories behind all the different murals.
Kim: That's great. There are so many beautiful artworks across the city. How do we determine which ones become part of the tours?
Kyle: Well, there's a unique blend of magistrate and chemistry. Lindork has quite an enthusiastic and deep understanding of murals in Edmonton, but so do our curators. So we've created a path that really tries to emphasize the uniqueness that makes Edmonton, Edmonton, a bit of local and international artists. Size is big and key, but every mural has its own pace.
Kim: How many artists are taking part this year?
Anand: This year, we've got six walls. We had over 900 artists apply for the festival this year. So we're looking for more opportunities in future years, but we'll have a half a dozen new murals going up and some of them will be stops on the tour.
Kim: Any show stopping pieces that we have to highlight on the show right now, because there are so many wonderful ones.
Kyle: The hero wall, which was our headliner last year, had Rust Magic, who's very notorious in the city, and we did a lot of engagement with the Bend Arrow Society, the Indigenous group in the northeast. It's a really big one. It's on 104 Street. When you come out of a hockey game or you leave camp, it's massive. It's seven floors.
Kim: Sounds very Instagramable. The festival starts Thursday and runs for a month. For more information on the tours and the murals, you can go to edmontonmuralfest.com.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1 MT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Human-caused climate change made this summer's heat waves 2-10 times more likely: ECCC
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
U.S. beefs up posture in Middle East, warns Iran-backed attack on Israel could come this week
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, as the U.S. on Monday said it believes Iran or its proxies may launch a strike against Israel as soon as this week.
LIVE @ 1 MT 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Medicine Hat brothers arrested in ALERT trafficking investigation
Two brothers are facing charges after police seized $20,000 worth of illegal drugs during a Medicine Hat trafficking investigation.
Lethbridge
-
Trial of Coutts protesters resumes after men convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Saskatoon
-
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Regina
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Humans are making Sask. heat waves more common, ECCC system shows
Heat waves around Canada, including Saskatchewan, are becoming more common from human influence, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
-
Sask. eHealth head office temporarily closed
eHealth's head office in downtown Regina is temporarily closed due to a sprinkler leak, according to the province.
Vancouver
-
Mounties investigating wrong-way crash that killed 1 in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one driver and sent another to hospital with serious injuries.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
-
Researches hope to improve brain injury diagnoses among domestic violence survivors
B.C. researchers are launching two studies to improve the diagnosis of brain injury in survivors of intimate partner violence and to better understand the injuries’ long-term impacts.
Vancouver Island
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
-
Mounties investigating wrong-way crash that killed 1 in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one driver and sent another to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Video shows iconic Martin Mars water bomber on final flight
Spectators gathered to glimpse the final flight of the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber on Sunday, before the iconic aircraft was delivered to its new home at the B.C. Aviation Museum.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
-
Police release new details about Oshawa collision that involved 9 vehicles
Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.
Montreal
-
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
-
Quebec Liberals say province needs own constitution to affirm 'who we are'
The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be 'unifying.'
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
-
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
-
Skylar Park returning to Winnipeg Monday after bronze medal win
Winnipeg’s Skylar Park is heading back home on Monday after her bronze medal win at the Paris games.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights lit up the Ottawa-Gatineau sky
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
-
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a fatal crash on Sunday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Man arrested after break and enter in Barrie
An alleged break-in attempt in Barrie leaves a man up for charges.
-
R.O.P.E. Squad seeks public's help finding federal offender
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking the public to help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his breach of parole.
-
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
London
-
Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
-
Tornadoes and downbursts reported in southwestern Ontario
Damaging weather that tore through parts of southwestern Ontario has been classified as downbursts and tornadoes.
-
Crash involving motorcycle in Central Elgin
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Webinar planned to help prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence
Registration is open for a webinar that focusses on helping prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.