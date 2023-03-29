Edmonton officer injured when fleeing suspect crashed into cruiser: EPS

A high-speed pursuit in the Alberta capital Monday left one officer with minor injuries and a 33-year-old man facing several charges after a citizen helped make the arrest.

The incident started just before 1 p.m., while thousands of officers gathered at Rogers Place for a regimental funeral for two officers killed in the line of duty.

Police received a "suspicious vehicle" complaint in the area of 119 Avenue and 35 Street.

Officers found a blue Dodge minivan with a plate that did not match, so more resources were called in to "covertly" follow it as it drove in the area of Victoria Trail and the Yellowhead.

"While stopped at a red light, the vehicle suddenly completed a U-turn in the intersection, striking an unmarked police vehicle that was heading southbound on Victoria Trail," said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran.

"The vehicle then fled eastbound on Yellowhead Trail at a high rate of speed, at times reaching speeds well over 100 km/h."

Air 1 and canine units followed the vehicle until it came to a stop at Highway 16 and Range Road 222 because of damage sustained during the crash.

"Once there, a citizen used their vehicle to block it in and prevent it from fleeing further. Officers then took the male driver into custody," Maran said.

The injured officer did not require an ambulance. The suspect driver was not injured.

He is now facing charges including possession of stolen property, criminal hit and run and dangerous driving.