Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform

An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.

Edmonton Police Service Const. Elena Golysheva "acknowledged the inappropriateness of her actions" during a disciplinary hearing in June, according to documents CTV News Edmonton obtained through the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Golysheva first sparked controversy in February 2022 when a video of her, tearful and in uniform, surfaced on Facebook and Instagram.

In the post that was shared thousands of times, she spoke about freedoms being taken away, in reference to vaccine mandates, and warned she would not follow "unlawful orders" because she's for "freedom of choice."

Golysheva was informed on Feb. 10, 2022 that the video violated EPS' social media policy and she was ordered to delete it and any related posts.

Two days later, Golysheva and a fellow EPS officer spoke at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest in southern Alberta. Video of their speeches was posted on Facebook.

"I'm here because you have given me so much strength," Golysheva told a crowd in Milk River, near Coutts, where an international border was blockaded.

Golysheva later told the professional standards branch she thought she was allowed to speak at the rally, as long as she didn't wear her uniform at the time.

But according to a statement of facts later agreed to by Golysheva, her "participation in the protest undermined the EPS’ role of enforcing related health measures and ensuring the public was safe and secure during the protest gatherings."

The decision includes the fact the road was "illegally blockaded" at times during the rally.

"Her behaviour was reasonably considered unlawful and reckless towards public safety," it states.

Golysheva was relieved from duty without pay on Feb. 23, 2022. Her salary was reinstated on Jan. 13.

The decision does not specify a dollar figure for what she forfeited, but according to the public salary scale for senior EPS constables, which EPS confirms she is, it works out to about $100,000.

Golysheva will not be compensated for the cheques she missed but her pension contributions will be made for that time.

"The Chief recognized the significant financial impact of the suspension without pay and was not seeking any additional financial deterrent. In totality, the Chief believes this sanction satisfies the public interest," the decision states.

Retired RCMP chief superintendent Fred Kamins was the presiding officer in the case.

The decision states Golysheva has "demonstrated remorse," "cooperated with the investigation," and now "assured the Chief that she will enforce the law as required of her."

"It is acknowledged that this misconduct was against a backdrop of unusual and polarizing times. It was not premeditated misconduct but an isolated and emotional reaction to the times," Kamins wrote in the June 21 decision, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked last year about two of his officers participating in "Freedom Convoy" protests, police chief Dale McFee said, "that's not something we support or condone. Like, that's just not something that's allowed."

Golysheva returned to active duty following a "reintegration" process.