    • Edmonton Oilers acquire Vasily Podkolzin from Canucks

    Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) and Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin (92) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ethan Cairns) Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) and Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin (92) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ethan Cairns)
    The Edmonton Oilers have added a new forward to the roster.

    The team announced Sunday that it had acquired Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Ottawa's fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft.

    In the past three seasons with the Canucks, Podkolzin has recorded 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points, as well as 43 penalty minutes.

    He made his playoff debut in May in two games against the Oilers.

    Edmonton exchanged forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson for Ottawa's 2025 fourth-round selection and Roby Jarventie.

