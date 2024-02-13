EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police investigate 'suspicious' death in north-side house fire

    Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Darcy Seaton) Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Darcy Seaton)
    Share

    Edmonton police are calling the death of a person found early Tuesday morning at the scene of a north-side house fire suspicious.

    Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters at 2:23 a.m. answered the call of a fire at 12110 37 St. and extinguished it two hours later, when they found a dead body in the basement.

    Three other people left the burning house safely.

    The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is leading the investigation into the death with help from police and fire department arson investigators.

    An autopsy on the body is yet to be scheduled, police said.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News