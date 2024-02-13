Edmonton police investigate 'suspicious' death in north-side house fire

Edmonton police are calling the death of a person found early Tuesday morning at the scene of a north-side house fire suspicious.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters at 2:23 a.m. answered the call of a fire at 12110 37 St. and extinguished it two hours later, when they found a dead body in the basement.

Three other people left the burning house safely.

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is leading the investigation into the death with help from police and fire department arson investigators.

An autopsy on the body is yet to be scheduled, police said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein