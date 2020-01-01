EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are seeking at least one suspect in a non-fatal shooting that happened on New Year's night in the city's north end.

Police were called to the area of 79 Street and 118 Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Officers on scene confirm to CTV News that one person was shot and that the wounds are non-threatening. Police added that no one was arrested but that there is no threat to the public.