Edmonton police issue warning about man who attacked 7 women

Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton were asked to be on alert and report any incidents with a man who has attacked and sexually assaulted several women.

Police revealed Tuesday night that "a series of seven incidents" happened between April 2 and 30, always between the hours of 6 and 9 a.m.

"Given the similar descriptions provided, investigators believe the same male is responsible for all seven incidents and, as his behaviour has escalated, are issuing a warning to residents in the area," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30.

He has a thin build and very short hair. He was reportedly wearing dark pants and a hoodie, often with his hood up.

Police didn't provide information about any injuries to the victims.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).