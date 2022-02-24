Edmonton police kill gunman, innocent bystander during armed robbery downtown

Edmonton police on Feb. 23, 2022, tape off an area near 105 Street and 107 Avenue where two people were shot and killed by police while they were responding to an armed robbery call at a nearby business. Edmonton police on Feb. 23, 2022, tape off an area near 105 Street and 107 Avenue where two people were shot and killed by police while they were responding to an armed robbery call at a nearby business.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Vadim Ghirda)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island