Edmonton police kill gunman, innocent bystander during armed robbery downtown

Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.

Police were called to an armed robbery in the area of 113 Street and 104 Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect fled the liquor store but officers found him near 105 Street and 107 Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

"Shortly thereafter, a confrontation occurred, and officers discharged their firearms, and the male subject was fatally wounded," Chief Dale McFee said.

"A second male who was not involved in the reported incident and was in a nearby suite was also struck. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

More details to come…