Edmonton police looking for woman missing more than 2 weeks

Officers in the Alberta capital are looking for help to locate a 21-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 12.

Joelle Fiddler was last spotted that day as she left the Royal Alexandra Hospital located at 10240 Kingsway Avenue.

"It was reported to police that family attended the hospital to pick her up, but she was no longer there. She has not been seen or heard from since," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a Thursday news release.

Fiddler is 166 centimetres (5’5”) tall and weighs 50 kilograms (111 lbs).

She has shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, including two feathers and a rose on her neck and a sleeve of roses on her left arm.

EPS said Fiddler's disappearance is out of character and her family and police are concerned for her wellbeing.