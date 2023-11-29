EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables

    Edmonton Police Service constables Brett Ryan, left, and Travis Jordan, right are seen in this undated photo. Ryan and Jordan were killed while responding to a domestic dispute in west Edmonton on March 16, 2023. (Photos provided by Edmonton Police Service.) Edmonton Police Service constables Brett Ryan, left, and Travis Jordan, right are seen in this undated photo. Ryan and Jordan were killed while responding to a domestic dispute in west Edmonton on March 16, 2023. (Photos provided by Edmonton Police Service.)

    The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.

    Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were shot and killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.

    Investigative and Support Services Bureau Acting Deputy Chief Nicole Chapdelaine and Guns and Gangs Section Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart will speak at 1:30 p.m.

