Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables

The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were shot and killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.

Investigative and Support Services Bureau Acting Deputy Chief Nicole Chapdelaine and Guns and Gangs Section Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart will speak at 1:30 p.m.

