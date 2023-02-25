Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online
A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.
In the video, an officer is seen repeatedly punching the man as they attempt to arrest him. EPS says it became aware of the video circulating online on Friday, with ASIRT investigating "out of an abundance of caution" and the "importance of reassuring both the public and police."
The incident occurred on Wednesday, before midnight, police add, when they observed a vehicle being driven "erratically" in central Edmonton, around 106 Avenue and 92 Street.
Officers followed the vehicle to 106 Avenue and 87 Street, where they performed a traffic stop.
"An altercation took place, and when attempting to arrest the male, use of force occurred," EPS said in a statement.
When asked by CTV News Edmonton, EPS did not answer if the man was injured.
According to police, the man 18-year-old was later released on a court appearance notice with two charges and "a number" of traffic summons.
No further information was available from EPS.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada’s emissions down 6.7 per cent from 2005 levels, but researchers urge swift action to meet targets
A new report released by the Canadian Climate Institute, says emissions in the country in 2021 were up 2.8 per cent from the previous year, but down 6.7 per cent from 2005 levels.
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
Mexico's president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises
Alberta’s UCP government is set to table its provincial budget on Tuesday as opposition critics continue to take jabs at pre-elections spending promises.
-
Heritage Park hosts hiring fair for 500 summer workers
Heritage Park hosted its first hiring fair Saturday
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
'We can be competitive just like anybody': Sask. sees first Indigenous brewery open
Minihkwe Brewery, the province’s first Indigenous brewery, is now officially open in Saskatoon.
-
In Pictures: 5 most expensive condos in Saskatoon
Housing sales have slowed in Saskatoon and listings are the lowest they’ve been since 2008, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
Regina
-
Sask. working on plan to welcome more displaced Ukrainians to province
The total number of war displaced Ukrainians in Saskatchewan has now passed the 3,000 mark. All have arrived since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
'Overkill': Regina community association slams snow bylaw enforcement
A Regina community association is calling for changes to the City of Regina’s residential snow removal bylaw.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
1 person dead after 2-alarm apartment fire in Scarborough
One person is dead, and five others are seriously injured after a fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing highrise in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
-
11 candidates will battle it out in former Liberal leader's riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne
Elections Quebec published the final list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding. The deadline to file nomination papers for the March 13 vote date in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne ended on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle drives off Hwy. 417 and lands on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa fire says it received a report the driver of a vehicle drove off Highway 417 and landed on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end. One person was treated for serious injuries.
-
Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire
North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.
-
Latest cold snap, while short-lived, still affecting vulnerable residents
A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend and while above-average temperatures will be back soon, the frigid temperatures are directly affecting some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds out for Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener
The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener saw over 700 people out to raise money and awareness for issues those experiencing homelessness are facing.
-
Waterloo region Ukrainians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Northern Ontario
-
Refugees surprise shoppers by breaking into song to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war
With one voice in the middle of Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, a group of Ukrainian refugees surprised mall-goers by breaking into song to pay their respects of the war in Ukraine.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
Winnipeg
-
Pop-up St. Vital homeless shelter closes doors
A pop-up homeless shelter in St. Vital has closed its doors for the season as Winnipeg's latest cold snap comes to an end.
-
'Makes cycling really difficult': Winnipeggers share active transportation route snow clearing concerns
Snow clearing issues on active transportation routes drew dozens of Winnipeggers to attend a public forum on Saturday.
-
Missing Manitoba woman, wanted man, found at Winnipeg home
Manitoba RCMP say a missing woman, and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant were located in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
-
Vancouver Turkish community raises thousands through potluck fundraiser to help earthquake victims
Hundreds of people visited the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver on Saturday for a potluck fundraiser organized by Fatma Telli.
-
BC Hydro investigating after explosion, fire in underground electrical vault
An investigation has been launched after an explosion and fire in an underground electrical vault in downtown Vancouver Friday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Neil Young joins massive rally for old growth forests in B.C. capital
A huge crowd gathered in downtown Victoria Saturday to voice opposition to old-growth logging in B.C. and call on Premier David Eby to speed up efforts to protect ancient forests.
-
Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province.
-
'Celebration of bravery': Ukrainian living in Victoria reflects on war's 1-year anniversary
Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Oksana Teplyakova, who is from Mariupol, doesn’t like to use that term.