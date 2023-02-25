Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online

A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.

In the video, an officer is seen repeatedly punching the man as they attempt to arrest him. EPS says it became aware of the video circulating online on Friday, with ASIRT investigating "out of an abundance of caution" and the "importance of reassuring both the public and police."

The incident occurred on Wednesday, before midnight, police add, when they observed a vehicle being driven "erratically" in central Edmonton, around 106 Avenue and 92 Street.

Officers followed the vehicle to 106 Avenue and 87 Street, where they performed a traffic stop.

"An altercation took place, and when attempting to arrest the male, use of force occurred," EPS said in a statement.

When asked by CTV News Edmonton, EPS did not answer if the man was injured.

According to police, the man 18-year-old was later released on a court appearance notice with two charges and "a number" of traffic summons.

No further information was available from EPS.