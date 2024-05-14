Edmonton police warning public on rising cases of online classifieds robberies

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking the public to exercise caution when selling items online due to a trend of recent robberies.

EPS responded to six buy-and-sell robberies since March.

The robberies all follow a pattern of the seller agreeing to meet the buyer at the seller's home between 8 p.m. and midnight. One or two males arrive at the residence armed with pepper spray before they snatch the item for sale and leave the scene.

In some cases, the suspects have only threatened to spray the seller – some victims have actually been pepper sprayed with one instance of a victim being shown a gun before the buyers steal the item.

EPS confirmed that the items for sale are typically cell phones.

Several suspects have been identified in these buy-and-sell robberies and will continue to investigate the incidents.

Police are reminding sellers that allowing strangers from online classified sites into your home poses its risks and Buy and Sell Exchange Zones are available to the public to ensure all parties' safety.

There are four exchange zones throughout the city and they are recorded by video surveillance 24/7. Those exchange zones are located at:

Northeast Division Station: 14203 50 St.

Southeast Division Station: 104 Youville Dr. East

Southwest Division Station: 1351 Windermere Way SW

West Division Station:16505 100 Ave. NW

Some steps buyers and sellers can take when making online exchanges are to meet during the day in a public space, bring someone with you to the exchange or let a family member or friend know when and where you will be meeting.

Resources for online classified safety are available on the EPS website.

Anyone with additional information regarding buy-and-sell robberies can contact EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 on mobile. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at the P3 Tips website.