The Edmonton Public Library is increasing access to in-person library services such as computers, printing and photocopying.

The changes come as EPL moves to the third phase of its reopening plan,

"We have been carefully monitoring our progress over the past few months and have received positive feedback,” said Pilar Martinez, CEO of EPL.

"After successfully completing our first two phases, we now feel confident in moving to the next phase of our reopening plan."

EPL is also expanding its hours of service, increasing access to collection items, opening its public washrooms and permitting limited access to study rooms.

EPL also notes that all of its locations require visitors to wear a face mask as mandated by city bylaw.