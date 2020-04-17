EDMONTON -- COVID-19 will cost hundreds more Edmonton school employees their jobs temporarily.

Edmonton Public Schools said it issued temporary layoff notices to 1,868 employees this week "as a result of reductions to education funding by the provincial government."

CUPE Alberta previously told CTV News Edmonton it received word up to 2,100 support staff could lose their jobs.

Support staff include educational assistants, clerical and custodial staff, and others.

The last day of work for affected staff will be May 15 and those laid off have been provided information about federal and provincial financial supports, the board said.

Permanent staff will retain health benefits.

“These decisions were difficult. Every single one of our team members are valued,” Robertson said. “Together, our team has an unrelenting focus on ensuring students are successful. That focus has never wavered.”

On March 28, the provincial government said it would redirect about $128 million in education funding to Alberta's pandemic response.

EPSB said its budget has been reduced by roughly $17.5 million, with $13.78 million coming out of the Base Instruction Grant and $3.7 million coming from the transportation budget.

“This is a significant amount that will have an impact on staffing across our Division,” Robertson said in a statement. “While we looked at other funding sources to minimize the impact across the Division, in schools and in our central departments, reducing our staff was unavoidable.”

The government's education press secretary said the decision to make cuts was not made easily, but one necessitated by the pandemic in multiple sectors.

"The unfortunate reality is that classes are not in session as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While distance learning options are being utilized to varying degrees, these do not employ the same number of workers as when schools are physically in class," Colin Aitchison told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

"Funding will be restored to regular levels when physical classes resume."

On Thursday, Edmonton's Catholic school division announced 700 employees of its would be laid off, and cited education funding cuts as the cause.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said the cuts translated to a $5.7-million loss for the division.

Robertson and EPSB Chair Trisha Estabrooks are expected to speak about the layoffs during a 1 p.m. news conference.

The Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools district also has reduced staff numbers by 116 in response to the government needing to redirect dollars to COVID-19.