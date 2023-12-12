Edmonton Public teachers pursue strike vote next month

EDMONTON
    Alberta teachers have asked the government-appointed mediator in settlement negotiations between them and Edmonton Public Schools to step away from the process, increasing the possibility that the teachers' association will hold a strike vote next month.

    The mediator's exit would begin a legislated two-week period before members of the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) can hold a strike vote or the public school division can hold a lockout vote.

    The ATA functions as the bargaining agent for all teachers in the province employed by public, separate and francophone school divisions.

    On Sunday, 85 per cent of public-school teachers gathered at a bargaining meeting voted in favour of rejecting a proposed settlement.

    Edmonton Public teachers will be applying to the Labour Relations Board to hold a strike vote in early to mid January, an ATA statement said Tuesday.

    Heather Quinn, president of Edmonton Public Teachers' Local. No 37, said Tuesday in the statement that teachers dismissed the proposed settlement because it doesn't address issues of calendar development, off-schedule compensation, substitute teachers and working conditions of online teachers.

    "Teachers discussed the proposal and the issues thoroughly," Quinn said. "They feel their asks are reasonable and inexpensive, and the unwillingness of the board to consider them is a significant sign of disrespect."

    Following a strike vote, the teachers would have up to 120 days to begin strike action.

    Teachers with Edmonton Public Schools have been working without a finalized collective agreement for more than three years. 

