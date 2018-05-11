Edmonton’s iconic riverboat underwent major renovations, received approval to sail and will be open for public and private events – but there’s just one holdup.

“We’re looking for a captain, a first mate and a riverboat engineer,” owner Jay Esterer said. “The prairies aren’t exactly teeming with these professions. But I’m confident we’ll be on the water soon.”

Esterer purchased the 25-year-old Edmonton Queen Riverboat in 2016. It has been stationary for the past two summers; in 2016, due to low water levels in the North Saskatchewan River, and in 2017, because the Queen needed renovations to receive regulatory approval to sail.

“We’ve got all the paperwork in place, we’ve upgraded and renovated,” Esterer said. “The restaurant and bar are ready to go. You could be sitting back on deck, martini or beer in hand, watching the sunset as the boat slowly cruises the river valley very soon.”

Esterer will provide more details about the upcoming cruise season and give a tour of the boat on Friday at 11 a.m.